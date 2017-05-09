The Gander Mountain store on Davenport's Elmore Avenue may be among the stores slated to close after the chain was acquired by a new owner in bankruptcy court.
Jess Myers, a spokesman for Gander Mountain, said Tuesday that "Davenport was not on the list of 61 stores that are, for sure, staying open."
Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World, the chain's new owner, announced Monday via Twitter an initial list of the stores remaining open.
But Lemonis has indicated he would like to keep 70 of the stores open, Myers said, adding there could be more added.
Neither of Gander Mountain's Iowa stores — Davenport and Cedar Rapids — were on Lemonis' list of stores remaining open.
The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World announced Monday that it plans to acquire certain assets of Gander Mountain Co. and its Overton's Inc. boating business after having the successful bid in a bankruptcy auction. The transaction was approved last week by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based Gander Mountain declared bankruptcy in March.
In a news release, Lemonis said the continuing locations depend, in part, on Camping World's "ability to negotiate lease terms with landlords on terms acceptable to us and approval of the Bankruptcy Court."
Meanwhile, a liquidation is underway at the other stores, and Gander Mountain's website says all 126 stores nationwide are closing.
In the release, Lemonis said the liquidation ''will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory."
Lemonis also is the star of CNBC's "The Profit."
Camping World provides services, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts under the Camping World and Good Sam brands. It operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the country with 125 retail locations in 36 states.
In November, Camping World acquired the longtime family-owned Thompson Family RV in west Davenport.