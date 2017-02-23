SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $220 million.
The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.
The clothing chain posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.
Gap expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $2.05 per share.
Gap shares have increased nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.97, a decline of 12 percent in the last 12 months.
