Gap profits more than double in retailer's second quarter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shares of the Gap jumped Thursday after the retailer more than doubled its fiscal second-quarter profit and boosted its outlook for the year.
The San Francisco-based company earned $271 million net income, or 68 cents per share, during the quarter that ended July 29. That's up from $125 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Without a one-time insurance gain related to a fire at a Gap distribution center in 2016, the company said it earned 58 cents per share. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Gap to report earnings per share of 52 cents.
The Gap's revenue declined slightly to $3.8 billion from last year's $3.85 billion, but the figure exceeded the $3.77 billion analysts expected.
Gap increased its earnings forecast for the year to between $2.12 and $2.20 per share. Previously the retailer had predicted 2017 earnings of $1.95 to $2.05 per share.
Revenue at stores open at least one year, a crucial retail metric, rose 1 percent, compared with a decline of 2 percent last year. Analysts expected revenue at stores open at least one year, a crucial retail metric, to increase slightly by 0.1 percent.
Sales rose 5 percent at the company's Old Navy stores while declining 5 percent at Banana Republic and decreasing 1 percent at Gap stores.
Shares of Gap surged nearly 6 percent to $24 in after-hours trading Thursday.
Gap shares had risen 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 8.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.68, a decline of 11 percent in the last 12 months.
