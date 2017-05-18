SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $143 million.
The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.
The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.
Gap expects full-year earnings to be $1.95 to $2.05 per share.
Gap shares have climbed slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.18, a climb of 36 percent in the last 12 months.
