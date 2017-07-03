In anticipation of future growth, Gas & Electric Credit Union is expanding its main office in downtown Rock Island with a $1.7 million addition and renovation.
Construction is expected to begin later this week on the 1,800-square-feet addition, Daryl Empen, the credit union's CEO and president, said Monday.
"There's always plenty of room for our members but we have run out of space for adding any more employees," he said, adding that the credit union is considering adding several new positions including an accountant, additional loan officers and compliance personnel.
According to Empen, the addition will be built on the back of the 2300 4th Ave. location and will include new office space and a conference room as well as a reconfigured drive-thru. After the addition, crews will remodel the existing lobby and front offices, including creating a new teller line and an enhanced member service waiting area.
He said the project marks the first remodeling for the office, built in 1998 as the credit union's first standalone office.
The general contractor is LaMacchia Group, a Milwaukee-based design-build firm specializing in financial institutions. Empen said the project will use local sub-contractors. The project is expected to be completed by January.
Gas & Electric Credit Union was formed in 1935 to serve the employees of the Peoples Power Co. Today, the closed-bond credit union exclusively serves employees, retirees and family members of MidAmerican Energy, City of Rock Island, BITCO Insurance, Illinois Casualty Co., Rock Island Corps of Engineers and Thomas Hammar, CPA. It has $74 million in assets and 5,500 members.