PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices have fallen a bit in Rhode Island, down three cents per gallon for self-serve, regular.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found gas prices averaging $2.30 per gallon. That's four cents lower than the national average of $2.34.
Last year at this time, the average price of a gallon of regular in Rhode Island was a penny more, or $2.31.
AAA Northeast spokesman Lloyd Albert says pump prices have been dropping in about half the states, and crude oil prices dropped almost 4 percent last week. He says that's good news for summer travelers.