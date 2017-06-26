PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices have fallen 2 cents per gallon in Rhode Island ahead of the July 4 holiday week.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the price of regular gas had fallen to an average of $2.27 per gallon. AAA says that's the lowest price for this date since 2005. It attributes the drop to high rates of refinery production, plus high inventory of gas and crude oil.
Last year at this time, the price of gas in Rhode Island was averaging just about the same, at $2.29 per gallon.
AAA says the average price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island is a penny lower than the national average of $2.28 per gallon.