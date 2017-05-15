BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gas prices are holding steady.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that a gallon of self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.29, the same as last week.

The Massachusetts price is a nickel lower than the national average, but 12 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.

AAA says gas price usually increase at this time of year, but a domestic glut and a record high refinery production and lower crude oil prices is buffering consumers from dramatic price increases.

