BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gas prices are holding steady.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that a gallon of self-serve, regular is selling for an average of $2.29, the same as last week.
The Massachusetts price is a nickel lower than the national average, but 12 cents higher than the in-state price a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.45 per gallon.
AAA says gas price usually increase at this time of year, but a domestic glut and a record high refinery production and lower crude oil prices is buffering consumers from dramatic price increases.