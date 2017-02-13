NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has dropped the price of his Connecticut mansion again.
The Hour (http://bit.ly/2lHeELZ ) reports that the home in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan is now on the market for $4.725 million, down from just under $5 million.
The more than 11,000-square foot home with six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms on four acres of land was bought by Immelt and his wife, Andrea, in 2001 for $5.3 million. It was built in 2000.
The Immelts listed the home for sale last year for $5.5 million as GE readied to move its global headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, Connecticut.
The listing by Houlihan Lawrence says the home has a gourmet kitchen, solarium and an exercise room.
Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com