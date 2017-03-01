DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A hospital system that covers much of rural Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that it plans to start hiring 2,000 employees at several locations this year.
The Danville-based Geisinger Health System said in a news release that about half of the new hires will be doctors, nurses, advanced practitioners and other direct patient care providers. The new employees will work at locations in Danville, Shamokin, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown, State College and the Harrisburg area, where Geisinger is affiliated with Geisinger-Holy Spirit in Cumberland County.
Some of the 2,000 employees will fill new positions and some will replace workers who have left Geisinger, spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said.
Geisinger is recruiting more than 500 nursing positions, including 200 in northeastern Pennsylvania, 200 in the central part of the state, 75 in Harrisburg and 50 in State College.
In September, Geisinger announced plans to hire 1,500 medical professionals. Since then, it has hired nearly 2,000 employees across the health system.
The latest hiring campaign could take more than a year because of specialty positions, said Julene Campion, vice president of talent management at Geisinger.
"The need to strengthen its workforce follows a decade of growth and commitment to providing specialty care to patients close to home at the health system — viewed as a national model in providing high-quality and cost-effective medical care," Geisinger said.
The network has 12 hospitals in 45 Pennsylvania counties and southern New Jersey, up from two hospitals that served 30 Pennsylvania counties 10 years ago.