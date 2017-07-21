NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

General Electric Co., down 78 cents to $25.91

The industrial company said it expects to only reach the low end of its annual profit forecast range.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $6.93 to $87.94

The credit card issuer and bank posted a bigger profit and more revenue than Wall Street had anticipated.

Visa Inc., up $1.49 to $99.60

The payments processor had stronger fiscal third quarter than analysts expected.

Cintas Corp., up $11.65 to $138.43

The uniform rental company forecast a much larger annual profit than investors expected.

Microsoft Corp., down 43 cents to $73.79

The software company had a solid fourth quarter, but technology stocks lagged after a 10-day winning streak.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $10.71 to $345.34

Officials said 60 people reported getting sick after they ate at a Chipotle location, although the cause hasn't been determined.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $3.13 to $54.13

Energy companies fell as the price of oil turned lower.

Sanofi, down 35 cents to $47.71

European stocks plunged on reports the European Central Bank could decide to pare its economic stimulus in October.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags