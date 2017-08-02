BERLIN (AP) — German automakers are offering to fit over 5 million diesel cars in the country with updated software to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, an industry group said Wednesday after meeting ministers and state governors.
The figure given by the VDA group applies to most diesel cars of types made since 2009, and the aim is to reduce emissions by 25-30 percent. It includes 2.5 million that are already being refitted by Volkswagen, which has been under intense scrutiny since admitting nearly two years ago that it equipped vehicles with software that manipulated emissions levels.
Wednesday's meeting came as officials and automakers face the threat of possible bans on driving older diesel cars in some cities and questions over whether diesel as a techonology has a future.
The meeting brought together leading politicians with bosses from Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, Opel and Ford.
VDA said that the automakers will individually consider "sales measures" to encourage "fleet renewal with a view to older diesels."
Automakers have been under additional pressure in recent weeks following a report that the biggest companies colluded for years over diesel technology and other issues.