NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.83 billion.
The New York-based company said it had earnings of $3.95 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $7.89 billion in the period.
Goldman shares have dropped slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 10 percent. The stock has increased 42 percent in the last 12 months.
