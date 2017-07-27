NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs is looking to lend wealthy investors up to $25 million, using their stocks and bonds as collateral.

The investment bank announced a partnership Thursday with Fidelity Investments under which it will offer investors loans starting at $75,000. The loans will be backed by the stocks and bonds the investors hold in Fidelity-held brokerage accounts. US Bank is also participating as a lender.

A number of Wall Street brokerage houses offer these kinds of loans, which can be a way for investors to get cash without selling investments. Morgan Stanley said last week that lending in its wealth management division grew 6 percent from a year earlier.

The Goldman loans will be through Fidelity's network of 3,500 affiliated wealth advisers, not through Fidelity's retail business.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags