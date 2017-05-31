SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is expanding its paid carpool service throughout California, building on an effort to get more traffic-weary drivers to share their rides to work.

The Wednesday move by Google's Waze unit, best known for its navigation and traffic monitoring app, extends the year-old carpooling service outside its initial markets of northern California and Israel.

Waze will now be pairing up drivers and passengers across a wider expanse that includes southern California's heavily congested highways.

The expansion could pose a threat to Uber and Lyft, though most people who use ride-hailing services don't rely on them to get to work regularly.

Waze's carpooling drivers will get paid a maximum of 54 cents per mile, making it less lucrative than working giving rides for Uber or Lyft.

