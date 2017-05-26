PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says she can't support a proposed funding bill for a new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium.
Pawtucket's Mayor Don Grebien pushed legislation that calls for the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency to borrow $71 million to build the ballpark. The plan asks the state to pay off $23 million. The team would pay $33 million and the city would pay $15 million.
Raimondo says there is language in the bill that suggests the state would take care of Pawtucket's debt. The governor, a Democrat, says she needs to protect taxpayers and can't support the state guaranteeing two portions of the investment.
Supporters continue to push for lawmakers to take up the bill.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said he won't do that without an endorsement from Raimondo.