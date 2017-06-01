BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has temporarily appointed a former state lawmaker to a vacancy on Louisiana's utility regulatory agency.

Damon Baldone, of Houma, will serve on the five-member Public Service Commission until a special election fills the seat. Baldone was a Democratic member of the Louisiana House for a decade from 2001 until 2012. He is a lawyer and businessman.

Baldone will take over the seat vacated in May by Scott Angelle, who took a job leading the federal agency that regulates offshore oil and gas drilling.

The governor hasn't yet set a special election date to fill the remaining portion of the term that ends on Dec. 31, 2018. The District 2 PSC seat represents all or part of 13 parishes across the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

