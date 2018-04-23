Grace Engineered Products Inc., Davenport, is expanding its electrical safety products portfolio into a new generation of wireless predictive maintenance technologies with the acquisition of Civionics.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Civionics is the creator of Percev IIoT predictive sensing technology. With Artificial Technology built into each wireless sensing node, the technology helps industrial users track the performance and health of advanced engineered systems and diagnose mechanical failures before they occur. The technology aids operations and maintenance managers from avoiding costly downtime of their systems.
Grace, headquartered at 515 E. Kimberly Road, is the leader in electrical safety product solutions. The GracePort, pioneered by the company, is the most popular panel interface connection used in industry today. GracePort is a fully customizable convenience data port that allows access to live control cabinets through closed doors, keeping voltage away from workers.
Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
In 2005, Civionics Chief Technology Officer Andy Zimmerman and Chief Science Officer Jerry Lynch conceived the precursor to today's Percev technology. For more than a decade they have deployed sensors onto civil infrastructure to identify and quantify the health of monitored bridges, buildings, ships and wind turbines. The technology also now is used in industrial predictive maintenance applications. In 2016, Civionics CEO Gerry Roston brought the company's first industrial system into an automotive stamping plant where it has prevented more than $2 million of downtime to date.
With the acquisition, Zimmerman has joined Grace as its chief technology officer. Lynch will advise as the chief science officer in a part-time basis, according to Grace company officials. Roston, who helped bring the two companies together, will not be joining Grace.
"Innovation is accelerating in industrial manufacturing, and without pervasive predictive sensing the dreams and goals around Industry 4.0 will largely be unrealized," Drew Allen, Grace's global business development director, said in a news release announcing the acquisition.
The company was founded in 1991 by his father, Phil Allen, and a couple of partners as Grace Engineering and Integration. After selling off the engineering services, Allen restarted Grace Engineered in 1998. The company acquired The Brandt Co.'s former printing plant on Kimberly Road and moved in after a major renovation in 2015.
"With Civionics, Grace found an industrially hardened solution and a team of premier thought leaders in this field," the younger Allen added. "It is our plan to build on the company's success by investing in their core architecture. As with our other solutions, the endgame is simple — prevent problems before they begin."