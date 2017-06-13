CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was 3.60 cents higher at $4.3760 a bushel; July corn was up 1.20 cents at $3.7840 a bushel; July oats was up 3.20 cents at $2.53 a bushel while July soybeans gained 5 cents to $9.3620 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was .38 cent higher at $1.2873 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .63 cent at $1.5218 pound; June lean hogs gained .35 cent to $.8233 a pound.