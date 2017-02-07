CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was 2.60 cents higher at $4.2520 a bushel; March corn was up 3.40 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; March oats was down 1 cent at $2.6020 a bushel while March soybeans up 6 cents to $10.42 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
February live cattle was .93 cent higher at $1.1735 a pound; March feeder cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2393 pound; February lean hogs gained 1.08 cents to $.7243 a pound.