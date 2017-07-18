CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept delivery was 9.40 cents higher at $5.1540 a bushel; Sept corn was up 12 cents at $3.87 a bushel; Sept. oats was up 10 cents at $2.9540 a bushel while August soybeans gained 14 cents to $9.99 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .05 cent higher at $1.17 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 1.15 cents at $1.5328 pound; August lean hogs gained .03 cent to $.8080 a pound.