CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July rose 9 cents at 4.4475 a bushel; July corn was up 7.50 cents at 3.7725 bushel; July oats advanced 4.25 cents at $2.6050 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 7.25 cents at $9.3075 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 1.00 cents at $1.3120 a pound; August feeder cattle fell .57 cent at $1.5480 a pound; while June lean hogs was off .03 cent at $.8162 a pound.