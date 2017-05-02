CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May fell 1.25 cents at 4.4150 a bushel; May corn was off 5.25 cents at 3.64 a bushel; May oats was up 2 cents at $2.4525 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 1 cent at $9.58 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 2.93 cents at $1.2705 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.02 cents at $1.4962 a pound; while May lean hogs were .83 cent higher at $.6695 a pound.