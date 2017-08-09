CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 2.40 cents at $4.5440 a bushel; Sept corn was up .20 cent at $3.70 a bushel; Sept oats gained .20 cent at $2.7360 a bushel while August soybeans up 2.20 cents to $9.6520 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .95 cent lower at $1.1153 a pound; August feeder cattle lost 2.13 cents at $1.4390 a pound; August lean hogs was .28 cent higher at $.8380 a pound.