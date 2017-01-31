CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. was up 6.75 cents to 4.2075 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 2 cents at 3.5975 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .50 cent at $2.4425 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 1.75 cents to $10.2450 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was down .50 cent at $1.1560 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.2277 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.97 cents at $.6907 a pound.