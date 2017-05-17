CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was 5.60 cents higher at $4.30 a bushel; July corn was up 4.20 cents at $3.7160 a bushel; July oats was up 2 cents at $2.3160 a bushel while July soybeans lost .20 cent to $9.7540 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was .60 cent higher at $1.2243 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .15 cent at $1.4110 pound; June lean hogs gained .90 cent to $.7953 a pound.