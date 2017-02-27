CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. declined 12.50 cents to 4.1875 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3.75 cents at 3.6025 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 2.25 cents at $2.4950 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 2.50 cents to $10.11 a bushel.
Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.62 cents at $1.2537 a pound; March feeder cattle gained 2.15 cents at $1.2385 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .10 cent at $.6812 a pound.