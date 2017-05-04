CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May lost 17 cents at 4.26 a bushel; May corn was down 8.25 cents at 3.58 a bushel; May oats was up 3 cents at $2.4925 a bushel; while May soybeans lost .25 cent at $9.6525 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork were mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down 1.25 cents at $1.3130 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 5.03 cents at $1.4827 a pound; while May lean hogs were 1.05 cents higher at $.6900 a pound.