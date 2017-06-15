CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was 2.60 cents lower at $4.4020 a bushel; July corn was down 5.40 cents at $3.7140 a bushel; July oats was down 5.60 cents at $2.4960 a bushel while July soybeans lost 4.60 cents to $9.27 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was 1.13 cents lower at $1.2338 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .33 cent at $1.4580 pound; June lean hogs gained .18 cent to $.8275 a pound.