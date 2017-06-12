CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July fell 11.75 cents at 4.34 a bushel; July corn was off 10.50 cents at 3.7725 bushel; July oats lost 2.50 cents at $2.4975 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 10.25 cents at $9.3125 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 2.90 cents at $1.2835 a pound; August feeder cattle fell 2.62 cents at $1.5155 a pound; while June lean hogs lost .50 cent at $.8197 a pound.