CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. lost 10.50 cents at 4.8875 bushel; Sept. corn fell 2.50 cents at 3.7725 bushel; Sept. oats was off 7 cents at $2.8875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 11.50 cents at $9.9750 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 2.55 cents at $1.1387 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 4.50 cents at $1.4845 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was down .73 cent at $.8037 a pound.