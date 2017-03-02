CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. lost 3.50 cents to 4.32 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3 cents at 3.7275 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.50 cents at $2.5725 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 14.50 cents to $10.2675 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off 1.42 cents at $1.1615 a pound; March feeder cattle fell 1.05 cents at $1.2345 a pound; while April lean hogs lost .15 cent at $.6827 a pound.