CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. fell 19 cents at 4.4050 bushel; Sept. corn was down 15 cents at 3.5725 bushel; Sept. oats was off 4.50 cents at $2.66 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 32.25 cents at $9.3075 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $1.0885 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .35 cent at $1.4117 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs rose .33 cents at $.8445
a pound.