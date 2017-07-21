CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. lost 6.50 cents at 4.9925 bushel; Sept. corn declined 11.25 cents at 3.7975 bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.9575 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 4.25 cents at $10.09 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.1642 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .68 cent at $1.5295 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was unchanged at $.8110 a pound.