CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May lost 9.50 cents at 4.18 a bushel; May corn was off 5 cents at 3.5675 a bushel; May oats was 1.25 cents lower at $2.5275 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 6.75 cents at $9.5625 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .53 cent at $1.2777 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 4.53 cents at $1.4830 a pound; while May lean hogs were .50 cent higher at $.6990 a pound.