CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was .20 cents higher at $4.3560 a bushel; March corn was down 2.60 cents at $3.73 a bushel; March oats was up 1.20 cents at $2.62 a bushel while March soybeans lost 9 cents to $10.3220 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
April live cattle was .18 cent lower at $1.1740 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .50 cent at $1.24 pound; April lean hogs gained .38 cent to $.6880 a pound.