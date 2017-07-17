CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. lost 4.75 cents at 5.06 a bushel; Sept. corn fell 1.25 cents at 3.75 bushel; Sept. oats was off 3.50 cents at $2.98 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was down 4 cents at $9.85 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.1695 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .15 cent at $1.5442 a pound; while July lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.9240 a pound.