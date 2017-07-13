CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was 11.20 cents lower at $5.1120 a bushel; July corn was down 10.60 cents at $3.6540 a bushel; July oats was gained 4 cents at $3.0420 a bushel while July soybeans lost 19.60 cents to $9.97 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .40 cent lower at $1.1748 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .20 cent at $1.5195 pound; July lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.9255 a pound.