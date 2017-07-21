CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 2.40 cents at $5.0820 a bushel; Sept corn was down 6.40 cents at $3.8440 a bushel; Sept oats lost .20 cent at $2.9540 a bushel while August soybeans lost 8.40 cents to $10.0460 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .63 cent higher at $1.1650 a pound; August feeder cattle was up .90 cent at $1.5318 pound; July lean hogs 58 cent to $.8163 a pound.