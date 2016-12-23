CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. was off 3.40 cents to 3.9340 a bushel; Mar. corn was 1.40 cents lower at 3.4560 a bushel; Mar. oats gained .40 cent at $2.1840 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 5.40 cents to $9.89 a bushel.
Beef mostly lower and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was up .58 cent at $1.1458 a pound; January feeder cattle lost .40 cent at $1.3073 a pound; while February lean hogs was lost 1.53 cents at $.6320 a pound.