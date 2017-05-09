CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery was 5.20 cents higher at $4.2320 a bushel; May corn was up 3.60 cents at $3.6040 a bushel; July oats was down .20 cent at $2.4820 a bushel while May soybeans gained 4.40 cents to $9.6060 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was 1.08 cents higher at $1.2885 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .80 cent at $1.4910 pound; May lean hogs gained .43 cent to $.7033 a pound.