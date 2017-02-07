CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March was up 8.25 cents to 4.3075 a bushel; March corn gained 4.75 cents at 3.6850 a bushel; March oats lost 3.75 cents at $2.5750 a bushel; while March soybeans rose 6.75 cents to $10.4275 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.25s cent at $1.1767 a pound; March feeder cattle rose .70 cent at $1.2422 a pound; while February lean hogs rose 1.02 cents at $.7237 a pound.