CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. was off 7 cents to 4.4775 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 5.25 cents at 3.7350 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 5.25 cents at $2.5575 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans declined 17.50 cents to $10.4375 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was off .25 cent at $1.1652 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .45 cent at $1.2382 a pound; while February lean hogs lost .95 cent at $.6982 a pound.