CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July advanced 10.75 cents at 4.5375 a bushel; July corn rose 2.50 at 3.7950 bushel; July oats was up 5.75 cents at $2.6125 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 3 cents at $9.3475 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 2 cents at $1.2250 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .95 cent at $1.4707 a pound; while June lean hogs fell .52 cent at $.8205 a pound.