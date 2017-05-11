CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May rose 2 cents at 4.26 a bushel; May corn was off 4.75 cents at 3.60250 a bushel; May oats was up 1.75 cents at $2.5025 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 5.75 cents at $9.56 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.2392 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 2.13 cents at $1.4237 a pound; while May lean hogs were .47 cent higher at $.7152 a pound.