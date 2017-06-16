CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July advanced 11.50 cents at 4.6525 a bushel; July corn rose 4.50 at 3.84 bushel; July oats was up 8 cents at $2.6925 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 4.25 cents at $9.39 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .80 cent at $1.2170 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $1.4787 a pound; while July lean hogs was up .27 cent at $.8232 a pound.