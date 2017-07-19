CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. fell .75 cent at 5.03 bushel; Sept. corn rose 5.50 cents at 3.8250 bushel; Sept. oats was up 1.25 cents at $2.93 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 10.25 cents at $9.9975 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 2.20 cents at $1.1727 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.90 cents at $1.5450 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained 2.07 cents at $.8257 a pound.