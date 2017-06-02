CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July rose .50 cent at 4.2950 a bushel; July corn was up 2.25 cents at 3.7275 bushel; July oats was fell 9 cents at $2.46 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 9 cents at $9.2125 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 3.40 cents at $1.3082 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at $1.5872 a pound; while June lean hogs was .30 cent higher at $.8122 a pound.