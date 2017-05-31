CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July fell .25 cent at 4.2925 a bushel; July corn was up 5 cents at 3.72 bushel; July oats was rose 5.25 cents at $2.4750 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $9.16 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $1.2442 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 2.65 cents at $1.5257 a pound; while June lean hogs was 1.42 cents higher at $.8192 a pound.