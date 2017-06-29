CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July advanced 23 cents at 4.8025 a bushel; July corn rose 3 cents at 3.5975 bushel; July oats fell 1 cent at $2.6550 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $9.1550 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.2020 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .77 cent at $1.4717 a pound; while July lean hogs gained 1.55 cents at $.8947 a pound.